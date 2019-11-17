A man who was reported missing and endangered in west Michigan has been located.
Jacob Thomas Toth, 22, was last seen at 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 with no coat, money, or phone before he was located.
On Monday, Nov. 18, MSP said Toth had been located. No other information was given.
