Officials say a man who was considered missing and endangered has been found dead.
An endangered missing advisory was issued for Douglas Harrison, 57, after he was last seen at Amvets Post 1988 in Baldwin at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18.
On Sept. 22, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were searching a large gravel pit property owned by the Lake County Road Commission. This is near where Harrison was last seen, and also near his home.
That’s when a deputy saw a vehicle submerged in a pond on the property. Divers were called to the scene and recovered his vehicle, with his body inside.
The circumstances surrounding, and cause of Douglas Harrison’s death is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled.
