An endangered missing child advisory was issued for a 12-day-old child who might be in the Mt. Pleasant area.
Dakota Blackwood, 12-days-old, was taken from Grand Rapids and is believed to be with her mother and grandparents who had Dakota removed from their custody, Michigan State Police troopers said.
A protective custody order was issued for Dakota and troopers said the mother, Ilah Mankel, and grandparents, Linda Mankel and Bryan Mankel, knew about the order.
Troopers believe Linda is a part of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and the family could be staying with family near Mt. Pleasant.
Anyone who has information about their location is asked to call 911 or 616-866-4411.
