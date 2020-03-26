An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old Genesee County girl.
Kaylee Nicole Mathews, 15, was last seen near 400 W. Second Street in Davison at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.
Kaylee is 5’8”, 150 pounds with shoulder-length strawberry blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, navy blue leggings, and gray sneakers.
She was also last seen riding a light blue, girl’s 10 speed style bike.
Michigan State Police said she got into an argument with her mom and left the home. She has not been seen or heard from since.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or Davison City Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.