Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from Isabella County.
Nevaeh Snyder was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday leaving Shepherd High School and hasn’t been seen since, according to Shepherd Police Officers.
Shepherd Police reported her missing Thursday night.
Michigan State Police put out a missing endangered advisory Friday evening.
She's described as 4-foot 11-inches and weighs 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, jeans and black and pink tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.