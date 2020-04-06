Have you seen Maya Sippel?
The Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for the 14-year-old.
Maya, who is 5'4" and 120 pounds, was last seen in the area of S. Main and E. Division in Rockford at 3:30 p.m. on April 5.
She was wearing a gray T-shirt, a black nylon Calvin College volleyball jacket, and black and white shoes.
Maya made contact with her mother using a restricted number saying she was with a 50-year-old man she met online, police said.
If you know of her whereabouts, call 911 or Rockford City Police at 616-866-9557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.