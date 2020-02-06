Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.
Mark Cracchiolo was last seen at his home in Macomb County’s Bruce Township. But due to suspicious circumstances at the home, he is considered missing and possibly in danger.
Mark, 34, is 5’9”, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5750.
