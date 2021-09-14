A woman who was reported missing and endangered has been found safe.
Mary Margaret Walker, also known as Kateri Walker, was last seen at the Andahwod Continuing Care Community and Elder Services on Sept. 3.
Police say Walker left with a suitcase and was wearing a jacket.
On Sept. 15, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department reported Walker had been found safe in the Grand Traverse area.
