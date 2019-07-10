A North Carolina woman who was reported missing/endangered was found safe in Mid-Michigan.
Lapeer County 911 got a call at 2:09 a.m. on July 9 from a woman saying she was being chased by people unknown to her. She said she was from North Carolina, and while she had been sleeping in her truck, she was currently in an unknown cornfield.
Using 911 technology, officials were able to narrow her location to the area of the 5000 block of Fish Lake Road in North Branch.
Deputies found an empty 2005 GMC Envoy in the field, but did not find the woman, who had lost her connection with 911.
Deputies then learned the 36-year-old woman was potentially a threat to herself. She was believed to be visiting relatives in Otter Lake, and her mother confirmed the woman was last contacted on July 5.
An extensive search began, and articles of the woman’s clothing and purse were found.
At 6:58 a.m., close to five hours into the search, Michigan State Police Aviation Division detected a heat source beneath a tree on Johnson Mill Road, near Fish Lake Road.
CLICK HERE to see the helicopter video
The woman was found and was treated for a broken collar bone and hypothermia, MSP reported. Her claims of being chased were unfounded, according to deputies.
The woman’s name has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.