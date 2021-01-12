The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a missing and endangered girl was found in Georgia.
A missing endangered alert was issued for Queen Jaiyana-Eloise Norton Tuesday morning after she went missing from Pontiac.
Queen was in her father’s vehicle when her mother, Shanitra Seay, stole the vehicle with the child inside, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The two were found in Georgia Tuesday.
Queen is safe with family.
Shanita is in custody and will be extradited back to Oakland County.
