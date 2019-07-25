The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is reporting the 79-year-old Pontiac woman has been found.

Early Thursday morning deputies received a tip that the woman was spotted at a Kroger in Warren.

Police responded to the Kroger where the woman was located.

The woman's son told Oakland County Sheriff's deputies that she has dementia and he discovered she was missing Wednesday afternoon.

When police located the woman she was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for medical clearance and released.