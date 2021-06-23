A missing and endangered woman from Oakland County has been located.
Sende Li, 79, of Pontiac was last seen Saturday morning. Li went to a nearby grocery store but never came home.
Her family feared she may have been suffering from dementia.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said on June 22, an employee from CN Railroad saw legs sticking out of the weeds of a wooded area in the area of Cesar and Pershing.
When CN police arrived, they found Li alive, but she was weak and suffering from exposure to the weather. She was taken to McLaren Hospital where she is being treated and is in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.