A missing/endangered person report was filed for a 79-year-old Pontiac woman who has dementia.
The woman's son told Oakland County Sheriff's deputies his mother, who lives with him on the 60 block of Chippewa Road, was last seen about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in her bedroom.
He told the responding officers he checked on his mother at noon on Wednesday and discovered she was missing.
He initially thought his mother would return home on her own, but he contacted law enforcement after several hours.
The woman speaks limited English and her native language is Hmong, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman's son told the deputies his mother has attempted to walk to Warren in the past.
She is 4'10" and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress.
If you see her, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.