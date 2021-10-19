A woman from Saginaw County who was missing and considered endangered has been found safe.
Amy Lynn Hemker, 51, was reported missing on Oct. 14 to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Her mother, Karen Hemker, told the sheriff’s office she heard Amy shut the door to their house and left in her red 2005 Pontiac Grand AM about 5:30 a.m.
She suffers from mild cerebral palsy and other mental health disorders and is on various medications, the sheriff’s office stated.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said Amy was located in Gratiot County and is safe.
