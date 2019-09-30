The Southfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man who walked away from a memory care facility.
Mr. Robert James Brunsden, 88, walked away from the Franklin Terrace Memory Care Facility in Southfield on Sept. 7 at around 6:45 p.m.
He is 5’8”, weighs around 130 pounds, has long white hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.
Mr. Brunsden suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, and may have a connection to the Flint area.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
