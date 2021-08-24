A 13-year-old from Flint is back home with her family after she was reported missing and endangered.
Nia Siamone Long was reported missing by the Flint Police Department, Tuesday evening, Aug. 24. She was in need of medication, according to police.
Long was found safe and has returned home, the police department said.
