A missing endangered woman was found dead Tuesday, according to Flint Township Police.
Angella “Angie” Meeks was last seen at a residence in the 1100 block of Trotwood Lane in Flint Township early Sunday morning, Jan. 24.
Meeks lives in California but was staying with a friend on Trotwood Lane.
Police said her body was found in a wooded area close to where she was last seen.
Officers said her death doesn't appear suspicious but an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lopez or Detective Minto at (810) 600-3250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422- JAIL (5245) or go to www.crimestoppersoffint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.