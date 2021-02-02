A missing endangered woman was found dead Tuesday, according to Flint Township Police.

Angella “Angie” Meeks was last seen at a residence in the 1100 block of Trotwood Lane in Flint Township early Sunday morning, Jan. 24.

Meeks lives in California but was staying with a friend on Trotwood Lane.

Police said her body was found in a wooded area close to where she was last seen.

Officers said her death doesn't appear suspicious but an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lopez or Detective Minto at (810) 600-3250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422- JAIL (5245) or go to www.crimestoppersoffint.com.

