State police are searching for two missing women believed to be held against their will by a man with an assault warrant.
Britany Dubay, 28, and Molly Sue Bluemlein are believed to be held against their will by 33-year-old Chad Eric Bryant, according to Michigan State Police.
The two women were last seen in the area of 2212 Mackinaw Rd. in Saginaw Township. Dubay is 5’5”, 198 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Bluemlein is 5’1”, 148 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
Bryant has a felonious assault warrant listing no contact with Molly Bluemlein and has a history of kidnapping, MSP said. He is described as 5’11”, 230 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes with multiple tattoos.
Investigators believe they may be in the Flint area in a white 2012 Chevrolet Cruz with a license plate that reads EEU8638.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.
