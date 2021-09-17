The two missing women believed to be held against their will by a man with an assault warrant have been found safe, according to MSP.
Britany Dubay, 28, and Molly Sue Bluemlein, 38, were believed to be held against their will by 33-year-old Chad Eric Bryant, according to Michigan State Police.
Bothe women were found outside Owosso Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Bryant barricaded himself in a residence before surrendering to MSP without incident. He has been arrested on multiple felonies.
The situation is under investigation.
