Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help while troopers search for a 56-year-old man.
David Bardes was last seen at the Walmart in Petoskey on July 18 wearing khaki shorts and a polo shirt.
He is 5 feet 8 inches, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.
Police said he potentially has a scar on his hip from surgery.
Bardes could also have a black lab with him.
MSP said he may be driving a gray Honda Accord with a North Carolina registration number of CMN8361.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MSP Gaylord Post (989) 732-2778.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.