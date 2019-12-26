Police are searching for a man that went missing from Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve.
Kevin Bacon, 25, was last seen just after 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Family said Kevin was on his way to meet someone and never returned home.
Later Kevin’s parents found his car in a parking lot in Swartz Creek. They said the clothes he was wearing when he left were inside the car as well as his shoes, cell phone, credit cards and cash.
Family said it’s unlike Kevin to miss family Christmas.
Detective Christine Lutz said a missing person’s report has been filed for Kevin.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at (810) 820-2190.
