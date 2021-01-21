A Flint Township girl who was reported missing has been found safe and a suspect is in custody.
Brooke Lynn Manley, 12, was found Thursday, Jan. 21. Prior to that, she was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
A male suspect is in custody, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.