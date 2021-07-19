ploof.jpg

A missing man with dementia from Flint Township has been found safe, according to police.

Flint Township Police say David Ploof, 78, walked away from his home in the area of Linden and Miller about 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18.

The police department reported Ploof has now been found safe and sound.

