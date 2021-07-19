A missing man with dementia from Flint Township has been found safe, according to police.
Flint Township Police say David Ploof, 78, walked away from his home in the area of Linden and Miller about 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18.
The police department reported Ploof has now been found safe and sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.