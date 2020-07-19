The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old from Garfield Township.
Anna Mae Taylor is believed to be in the company of a male named Brandon Reyes, also of Garfield Township.
There is information and evidence indicating that Reyes may have assaulted Taylor, according to police. Neither the family nor law enforcement have been able to contact or determine the whereabouts of the individuals.
Police say they were last seen during the dark and early morning hours on July 19 in the Garfield Township area of Keystone and Hammond Roads.
Reyes is believed to be armed and dangerous.
They are believed to be in a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 passenger vehicle with a personalized Michigan license plate saying “BREYES.”
Taylor is 5’4”, 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Reyes is 5’6”, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, call Grand Traverse Central Dispatch at (231) 922-4550.
