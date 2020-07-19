The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office has located a missing 15-year-old after an Amber Alert was issued.
Anna Mae Taylor was believed to be in the company of a male named Brandon Reyes, both from Garfield Township.
There is information and evidence indicating that Reyes may have assaulted Taylor, according to police.
According to the sheriff’s office, Reyes was believed to be armed and dangerous.
Taylor and Reyes were located by deputies in Blair Township.
The sheriff’s office said it plans to release more information on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.