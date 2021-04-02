A 33-year-old Gaylord man who was reported missing has been found safe.
Michigan State Police asked the public for help in locating Charles Joseph Schutt Jr. Prior to being found on April 2, he was last seen at 11:45 p.m. Thursday when he went to bed. His wife woke up at 3 a.m. Friday morning and he was gone, according to MSP.
His red 2004 Ford-250 was missing and he left his cellphone at home. His Michigan license plate is EJV 9698. MSP said Schutt did not show up for work Friday morning.
Family members spotted Schutt's vehicle traveling on M-32 near S. Townline Road in Otsego County on Friday. They were able to get him to pull over and he was escorted home safely, police said.
