Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old Gaylord man.
Gary Miles Pickvet Jr. was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Officials said the investigation led to the interview of an acquaintance of Mr. Pickvet, and that acquaintance said he had last seen the missing man on Saturday, Oct. 3 at around 7 p.m. The acquaintance and Pickvet were on Alba Highway, east of Alba when Pickvet asked to get out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.
Pickvet is 5’11”, 160 pounds and has a very short beard. He has multiple tattoos on his arm and neck. He was last seen wearing a three-quarter length white sweater and jeans.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.
