An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing 4-year-old girl in the Grand rapids area was found safe.
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for Faith Martinez, 4, who was last seen with her mother.
Faith's mother had made threats against herself and Faith, police said.
Police believed Faith was in danger which sparked the Amber Alert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.