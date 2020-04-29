Officials in Sault Ste Marie are looking for a missing special needs child.
The missing girl, whose name has not been released, is 13, has Down syndrome, and is non-verbal. She was last seen at around 11 p.m. last night wearing red, black, and grey plaid pajamas. She may also have a light blue jack and black winter boots.
She is around 4’8”, 108 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.
People in the area are being asked to check any unlocked buildings/sheds/vehicles for the girl. If you see her, call 911.
