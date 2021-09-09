A man reported missing in Gladwin has been located, according to the Gladwin City Police Department.
Jeremy Moss, 35, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 7 about 5:30 p.m. He was driving a white 2011 four-door Chevrolet Equinox with tinted windows and union stickers in the rear window.
The vehicle was last seen Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. heading east on M-61 through the Wooden Shoe area in Gladwin County, the Gladwin Police Department said.
Gladwin City Police said they conducted an extensive investigation to find Moss.
On Thursday, police said he was located.
