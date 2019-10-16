The search for a missing Mid-Michigan man came to a tragic end when authorities said he was found dead.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m., Michigan State Police received a call from a woman about her missing 71-year-old husband from Grand Blanc, Michael Rogers.
Police said Rogers went north to visit a friend in Traverse City and planned on checking their hunting property in White Water Township.
His wife said he planned to be back by midnight and last spoke with Rogers at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
While troopers were gathering more information about his last known location and vehicle description, Rogers’s brother visited the hunting property and found Rogers truck.
MSP said shortly after, the brother found Rogers dead in the woods.
At this time, no foul play is suspected.
