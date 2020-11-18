The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Grand Haven Township man.
Deputies said Thomas Jeremiah Kasack was last seen in the area of Lake Michigan Drive and 48th Avenue on Nov. 12.
He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.
Thomas is 5’9” and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.
