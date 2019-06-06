The National Center for Missing and exploited Children is asking for help finding a boy from Mt. Pleasant.
Joshua Detty was last seen May 6 in the Mt. Pleasant area. He could still be in that area or he could have gone to Flint, according to his missing poster.
He’s 17-years-old, 5-foot 7-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes.
If you see him, do not try and approach him, immediately call 911 or the Mount Pleasant Police at (989) 779-9111.
