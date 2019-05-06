Bridgeport Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl missing from Saginaw County.
Shina Sanders was last seen April 23 and family members are concerned for her safety.
Family said Shina showed signs on mental illness and should be considered a danger to herself.
Anyone with information is asked to call Saginaw County Central Dispatch at (989) 797-4580.
