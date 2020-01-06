Midland Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.
Alexis Olivia Germaine, 14, is believed to to have walked away from her home between 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 31.
Alexis is 5’6”, weighs around 240 pounds and has brown eyes and bright red hair that was recently colored. She was last seen wearing a red Fila brand hoodie, blue jeans, and knee-high camouflage hunting boots.
It is possible she may be in the Saginaw area.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4719.
