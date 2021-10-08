Missing horse
Source: Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center.

The horse that was missing in Bay County has been found according to the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

The horse, named Ruby, escaped from her corral Thursday night around the area of Center and Nolet. 

