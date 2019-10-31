A missing man has been found dead.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was asking for help finding Brian Shaner, 43, after he was last seen at his home in the 7000 block of N. Johnson Road in Gilmore Township at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Officials now say Mr. Shaner was found deceased not far from his home.
He suffered from a head injury and may have been weak due to a recent hospitalization.
At this time investigators do not believe his death is suspicious and said there is a potential it may be related to ongoing medical issues.
Deputies said their thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
