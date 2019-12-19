Have you seen Javari Will Brock?
The 10-year-old was reported missing in Saginaw Thursday afternoon.
Police were contacted about 1 p.m.
Javari went missing from the 3700 block of Harold Street.
Javari left his babysitter's house to walk a dog and the dog returned home without him, Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.
He was last seen wearing an orange/red winter coat, a blue University of Michigan hoodie, blue jeans, and black boots.
