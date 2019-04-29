A Michigan man is missing and endangered, and Lansing Police are hoping you can help bring him home.
Paul Allen Brady, 61, is 5’10”, and weighs about 165 pounds.
He was reported missing on April 26 and was last seen in south Lansing wearing a black t-shirt, blue nylon jogging pants and no shoes.
He has health issues, and is in need of his medication, police said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
