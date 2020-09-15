IMAGE: Khylee Alexis Allen
Source: Lansing Police Department

Lansing Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old missing/runaway.

Khylee Alexis Allen is 5’9”, weighs 110 pounds and was last seen on Victor Avenue in Lansing. She was wearing a jean jacket, tie-dye shirt, and ripped blue jeans.

If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

