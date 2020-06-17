Lansing Police are asking for help finding a missing/runaway.
Dulalo Mwape, 16, was last seen in Lansing in the 5500 block of S. Martin L. King, wearing all dark clothing.
He is 5’3”, 120 pounds.
If you have any information, call Det. Pete Scaccia at 517-483-6857.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.