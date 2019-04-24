A missing Michigan man has been found safe.
The Hamburg Township Police Department, that’s in Livingston County, was asking for help finding Thomas Archie Moran, 71.
He left his home on Monday, April 22 and hadn’t contacted family or friends.
The police department now reports he was found early Thursday morning, and is safe and back home with his family.
They do not say where he was located.
