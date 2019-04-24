Police are asking for help finding a missing Michigan man.
The Hamburg Township Police Department, that’s in Livingston County, said Thomas Archie Moran, 71, left his home on Monday, April 22.
He was driving a Jeep Wrangler with the Michigan license plate 0LKT0, and was last seen Tuesday on a freeway camera system driving back and forth on I-94 between Jackson and Battle Creek.
Officials said he may be confused and in need of assistance.
He has not contacted family during his disappearance.
If you have any information on him, call 911. Or contact the Hamburg Township Police Department at 810-231-9391.
