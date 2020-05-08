Midland Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Grace Isabella Lindauer, 16, was last seen on May 6 at around 6 p.m.

Grace is 5’4”, 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved top with pink capri pants.

It’s believed Grace may be in the Saginaw area.

If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

