Midland Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.
Grace Isabella Lindauer, 16, was last seen on May 6 at around 6 p.m.
Grace is 5’4”, 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved top with pink capri pants.
It’s believed Grace may be in the Saginaw area.
If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
