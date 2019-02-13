Family members are searching for two of their loved ones, who they haven’t had heard from since Feb. 7.
Jacob, 27, and Jeannie, 31, Deering are from Elkton, in Huron County.
Michigan State Police Trooper Anthony Wolfe told TV5 that the pair left on Feb. 5 for a concert in Dallas, Texas.
The last family heard from them was a post on Jacob’s Facebook page on Feb 7. that said they were almost in Arkansas.
They were driving a 2015, bronze-colored Chevy Malibu with license plate DKZ9134.
At this point, no foul play is suspected, according to Trooper Wolfe.
If you have any information, call Michigan State Police at 989-673-2156.
