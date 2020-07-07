Law enforcement is asking for help finding an 84-year-old woman with dementia.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Lucille Wing, from St. Johns, left her home today in a 2003 gray Park Avenue with license plate DVB4106.
Lucille has dementia, and is considered endangered, according to police.
She is 5’3”, weighs about 120 pounds and has white hair.
If you see her, call 911.
