IMAGE: Lucille Wing
Source: Bath Township Police Dept.

Law enforcement is asking for help finding an 84-year-old woman with dementia.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Lucille Wing, from St. Johns, left her home today in a 2003 gray Park Avenue with license plate DVB4106.

Lucille has dementia, and is considered endangered, according to police.

She is 5’3”, weighs about 120 pounds and has white hair.

If you see her, call 911.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.