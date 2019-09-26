Have you seen Makayla Moncman?
The 20-year-old's family has not had contact with her since last Sunday, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
Moncman was reported missing from the Vassar area.
She should be driving a 1999 tan-colored Buick Century with license plate 9LZA00.
She may be in the company of a juvenile named Madison, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information on her whereabouts call 911.
