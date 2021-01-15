Crime Stoppers is asking for tips in solving the shooting death of this man, 51-year-old Paul Cataline.
His body was found on the evening of Saturday, Jan.2, in a field on Dupont near West Myrtle in Flint, across the street from Max Brandon Park. Catline's family had reported him missing two days earlier.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.