A man who went missing from Isabella County has been found safe.
Ernest Dipzinski, 60, went missing around June 21 from Clubhouse Drive near Lake Isabella, Isabella County Sheriff's Deputies said.
He was found safe in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday, July 8.
A tip from a local downtown business and a follow-up tip from a citizen who saw him walking led to his discovery, the sheriff's office said.
Dipzinski has been put in contact with his family.
