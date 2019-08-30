A man reported missing from Port Austin Township has been found dead inside his home.
Albert Wright, 75, was reported missing from Port Austin Township in Huron County on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Port Austin Police were sent to Bluff Road in the Grindstone area to check Wright's residence because he was believed to be in poor health, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.
The complainant told police they believed Wright had not eaten in a few days prior to visiting him on Tuesday.
Investigators discovered Wright dead inside his home on Friday, Aug. 30 after follow-up search efforts, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.
Foul play is not suspected.
